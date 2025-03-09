Roman Celentano News: Clean sheet against Toronto

Celentano recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto FC.

Celentano had a pretty quiet day in net Saturday, with her goalie only making one save on his way to a clean sheet. This is already his second clean sheet of the season in only three appearances, allowing four goals in his one game that didn't result in a clean sheet. He will hope to make it two straight when facing Charlotte on March 15.