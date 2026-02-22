Roman Celentano headshot

Roman Celentano News: Clean sheet toi open season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Celentano registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Atlanta United.

Celantano would see a great game in net to begin the season, stopping all three shots on target to earn a clean sheet. He recorded 11 in 34 appearances last season, already working towards beating that tally. He will face Minnesota United next, looking to make it two straight.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
