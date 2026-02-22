Roman Celentano News: Clean sheet toi open season
Celentano registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Atlanta United.
Celantano would see a great game in net to begin the season, stopping all three shots on target to earn a clean sheet. He recorded 11 in 34 appearances last season, already working towards beating that tally. He will face Minnesota United next, looking to make it two straight.
