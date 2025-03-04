Roman Celentano News: Concedes four in loss
Celentano recorded three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Philadelphia Union.
Celentano wasn't able to stop the powerful attack of the Philadelphia Union Saturday as he conceded four from seven shots on goal. After keeping a clean sheet in the season opener, he let four past for the first time since last August when they last played Philadelphia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now