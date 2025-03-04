Fantasy Soccer
Roman Celentano headshot

Roman Celentano News: Concedes four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Celentano recorded three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Philadelphia Union.

Celentano wasn't able to stop the powerful attack of the Philadelphia Union Saturday as he conceded four from seven shots on goal. After keeping a clean sheet in the season opener, he let four past for the first time since last August when they last played Philadelphia.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
