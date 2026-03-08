Roman Celentano News: Concedes game's only goal
Celentano recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Toronto FC.
Celetano did give up a goal but was solid overall with four saves on the evening. The goalkeeper has a good chance to get a clean sheet if he keeps this up against New England Revolution, a team which has only scored once this season.
