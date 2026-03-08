Roman Celentano headshot

Roman Celentano News: Concedes game's only goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Celentano recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Toronto FC.

Celetano did give up a goal but was solid overall with four saves on the evening. The goalkeeper has a good chance to get a clean sheet if he keeps this up against New England Revolution, a team which has only scored once this season.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
