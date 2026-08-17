Roman Celentano headshot

Roman Celentano News: Concedes once in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Celentano had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Orlando City SC.

Celentano conceded one goal in Sunday's draw, breaking an eight-match streak of conceding multiple goals. He made four saves versus Orlando, helping his side earn an important road point. He faces an important matchup Wednesday versus New York City FC, a side which has scored 33 goals through 19 matches this season.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Celentano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Celentano See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025