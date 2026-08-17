Roman Celentano News: Concedes once in draw
Celentano had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Orlando City SC.
Celentano conceded one goal in Sunday's draw, breaking an eight-match streak of conceding multiple goals. He made four saves versus Orlando, helping his side earn an important road point. He faces an important matchup Wednesday versus New York City FC, a side which has scored 33 goals through 19 matches this season.
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