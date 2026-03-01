Roman Celentano News: Concedes once in loss
Celentano made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Minnesota United.
Celentano conceded one goal Saturday, a Kelvin Yeboah header in the 66th minute which was the only goal of the match. He also made four saves versus Minnesota, bringing him up to seven through two matches this season. He faces Toronto FC next, a side which has scored two goals through two matches this season.
