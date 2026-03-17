Roman Celentano News: Concedes six in loss

Celentano recorded three saves and allowed six goals in Sunday's 6-1 loss against New England Revolution.

Celentano repelled six of nine New England shots on goal Sunday as Cincinnati were trounced in a 6-1 road defeat. Through four starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 14 saves and three clearances while averaging two goal concessions per appearance. Celentano will look for a rebound performance Sunday when Cincinnati hosts CF Montreal.