Roman Celentano News: Concedes six in loss
Celentano recorded three saves and allowed six goals in Sunday's 6-1 loss against New England Revolution.
Celentano repelled six of nine New England shots on goal Sunday as Cincinnati were trounced in a 6-1 road defeat. Through four starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 14 saves and three clearances while averaging two goal concessions per appearance. Celentano will look for a rebound performance Sunday when Cincinnati hosts CF Montreal.
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