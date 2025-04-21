Roman Celentano News: Concedes twice in away win
Celentano registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.
Celentano made two saves, making it eight out of nine games this season where he has made two or more saves. He is off the back of back-to-back clean sheets, but was unable to prevent the goals in this game, conceding two.
