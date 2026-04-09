Roman Celentano News: Fit again
Celentano (leg) is back in full and available for the club moving forward, according to Laurel Pfahler of Queen City Press.
Celentano is back from a leg injury after a few games out, having missed the past three weeks of action. This will give the club their starting keeper back moving forward, a huge addition as they try to remain a top team in the league. In four starts this season, he has recorded one clean sheet, eight goals allowed and 14 saves.
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