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Roman Celentano News: Fit again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Celentano (leg) is back in full and available for the club moving forward, according to Laurel Pfahler of Queen City Press.

Celentano is back from a leg injury after a few games out, having missed the past three weeks of action. This will give the club their starting keeper back moving forward, a huge addition as they try to remain a top team in the league. In four starts this season, he has recorded one clean sheet, eight goals allowed and 14 saves.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
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