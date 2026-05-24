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Roman Celentano News: Makes seven saves against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Celentano recorded seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 6-2 victory over Orlando City.

Celentano failed to stop a couple of set-piece shots, but he was very active between the posts Saturday, registering his second-most saves in a single game over 13 matches played this campaign. The keeper has had a tough initial stretch of the season, playing behind a vulnerable back line that has allowed at least four shots on target in each game while ranking 29th in the league with 37 goals against. Up next is a difficult test against Vancouver in the first game week after the World Cup break.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
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