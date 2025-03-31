Roman Celentano News: Makes six saves, stops PK in win

Celentano made six saves, including a penalty, during Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville.

Celentano couldn't do much to stop Josh Bauer's powerful one-timer in the 39th minute but other than that was just amazing with some huge stops, including a penalty save that prevented Hany Mukhtar to give the opposition the lead back during the second half. Despite not getting the clean sheet, this was still a very encouraging performance for the goalkeeper, who had allowed four goals over the previous two starts.