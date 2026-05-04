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Roman Celentano News: Penalty save in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 3:26pm

Celentano had eight saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win against Chicago Fire.

Celentano conceded twice and made only two saves in the first half but proved decisive after his side were reduced to 10 men 11 minutes into the second, making six further saves all from inside the box including a stoppage time penalty save to help clinch the win. He has now conceded 18 goals this campaign with 14 coming in away games where he is yet to keep a clean sheet. Saturday brings Montreal next.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
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