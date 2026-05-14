Roman Celentano News: Poor in loss

Celentano recorded one save and allowed five goals, but also an own goal in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat to Inter Miami CF.

Celentano faced five shots, allowed four goals and scored an own goal during Wednesday's loss. It was a day to forget for both goalkeepers to say the least, as they combined for a single save. With two elite attacking units this was always going to be a high-scoring affair, and Celentano just couldn't slow down Miami.