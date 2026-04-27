Roman Celentano News: Records clean sheet

Celentano registered six saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win against New York Red Bulls.

Celentano turned aside each of the six New York Red Bulls' shots on goal Saturday and made one clearance to record his second clean sheet of the campaign in a 2-0 home win. Since missing to matches with a leg injury, the veteran keeper has made 17 saves and two clearances across his subsequent four starting appearances while conceding eight goals. Celentano's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Cincinnati faces a difficult road test versus Chicago.