Roman Celentano News: Secures clean sheet in victory
Celentano had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory against D.C. United.
Celentano recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season on Saturday in eight league appearances. He made two crucial saves in the first half to maintain his team's lead. That brought his total to 23 saves in eight games, averaging nearly three saves per match. He will look to continue his strong form against Chicago Fire on Saturday.
