Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roman Celentano headshot

Roman Celentano News: Secures clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Celentano had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory against D.C. United.

Celentano recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season on Saturday in eight league appearances. He made two crucial saves in the first half to maintain his team's lead. That brought his total to 23 saves in eight games, averaging nearly three saves per match. He will look to continue his strong form against Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now