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Roman Celentano News: Seven saves against New York City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Celentano made seven saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus New York City FC.

Celentano was FC Cincinnati's busiest player in Wednesday's 2-1 win over NYCFC, making seven saves across 90 minutes to keep his side in the match throughout a game where NYCFC generated sustained attacking pressure and registered multiple clear-cut chances, with his best stops coming to deny Luighi twice from close range after the Brazilian's equalizer. The American goalkeeper has now gone ten consecutive MLS matches without a clean sheet and made 15 saves across his last three appearances, a workload that reflects the defensive vulnerability his side is managing, but Wednesday's win keeps Cincinnati fifth in the Eastern Conference heading into the Seattle Sounders fixture.

Roman Celentano
FC Cincinnati
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