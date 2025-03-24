Roman Celentano News: Two goals conceded Saturday
Celentano had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.
Celentano matched his stat line from the club's last outing Saturday, once again seeing three saves, two goals allowed and no clean sheet. It is his second straight game without a clean sheet, with only two in five appearances this season. He will have to be at his best to gain another in their next contest on Saturday when facing Nashville.
