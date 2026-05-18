Roman Celentano News: Two saves against San Diego
Celentano registered two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus San Diego FC.
Celentano made two saves in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Snapdragon Stadium, conceding three times despite getting a strong hand to Amahl Pellegrino's one-on-one right-footed strike in the second half. Celentano has now conceded 28 goals, made 44 saves and kept two clean sheets across 12 MLS appearances this season, and he will look to bounce back in the next match against Orlando.
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