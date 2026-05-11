Roman Celentano News: Two saves in 2-2 draw
Celentano had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC.
Celentano made two saves but conceded twice as Cincinnati drew 2-2 with Charlotte. This season, he has kept two clean sheets in his 10 games played. The two saves he made in this game were the fewest he has made so far this season. He has conceded two or more goals in five of his 10 games.
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