Roman Torres News: Provides assist in loss
Torres assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.
Torres put in a cross from the right flank which led to Sebastien Salles Lamonge's equalizer in the 22nd minute against the Esmeraldas. The wing-back added five duels won and two chances created in his second consecutive league start. He could continue to play regularly, offering the team a greater balance between attack and defense than other purely offensive players such as Jhon Murillo and Benjamin Galdames.
