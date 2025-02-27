Roman Torres News: Provides assist in win

Torres assisted once to go with one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus Guadalajara.

Torres put in a through ball which led to Vitinho's great play for the second goal of the match in the 56th minute against Guadalajara. The wing-back complemented his strong performance with a game-high six clearances. It was his second assist in four appearances, and it came in his third scoring chance created over that span. Torres seems to have established himself as the first option on the right flank thanks to his production on both halves of the pitch, ahead of Jhon Murillo, who showed defensive weakness in the initial stages of the tournament.