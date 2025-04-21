Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roman Torres headshot

Roman Torres News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Torres scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Pachuca.

Torres achieved the decisive goal from inside the box during the 87th minute in the week 17 victory. The full-back opened his Liga MX scoring count after providing a pair of assists earlier in the campaign. He found consistent playing time over the final two-thirds of the season, as he became virtually the only option on the right side of a defense that had initially struggled with Jhon Murillo adapted in that position.

Roman Torres
Atlético San Luis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now