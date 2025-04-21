Roman Torres News: Scores in win

Torres scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Pachuca.

Torres achieved the decisive goal from inside the box during the 87th minute in the week 17 victory. The full-back opened his Liga MX scoring count after providing a pair of assists earlier in the campaign. He found consistent playing time over the final two-thirds of the season, as he became virtually the only option on the right side of a defense that had initially struggled with Jhon Murillo adapted in that position.