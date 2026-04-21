Roman Torres News: Surprisingly active
Torres registered five shots (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-0 defeat against Pumas UNAM.
Torres is a defender, but his forward runs often posed a threat to Pumas' defensive line. The right-back should remain a solid two-way contributor for San Luis down the stretch ahead of two favorable matches versus Santos Laguna and Juarez in the final two matches.
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