Roman Torres headshot

Roman Torres News: Surprisingly active

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Torres registered five shots (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-0 defeat against Pumas UNAM.

Torres is a defender, but his forward runs often posed a threat to Pumas' defensive line. The right-back should remain a solid two-way contributor for San Luis down the stretch ahead of two favorable matches versus Santos Laguna and Juarez in the final two matches.

Roman Torres
Atlético San Luis
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