Roman Yaremchuk Injury: Will make team debut

Yaremchuk (fitness) will make his team debut during Sunday's clash against Nice, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference, according to Tonic Radio.

Yaremchuk has been building up his fitness since arriving at his new club last week and is now tracking toward making his team debut Sunday against the Aiglons. The Ukrainian striker has a real shot to crack the starting squad right away given the recent injury to Afonso Moreira ( undisclosed) and Endrick's suspension. With openings up front, the door is wide open for Yaremchuk to step in immediately and make an impact.