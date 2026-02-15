Roman Yaremchuk headshot

Roman Yaremchuk News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 11:08am

Yaremchuk (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Nice.

Yaremchuk was likely to make his debut Sunday and is with the team after raising his fitness levels. He will now push for a starting role in the coming matches, although his chances of making the team will be hurt a bit once Endrick returns from suspension and Afonso Moreira (hamstring) is fit.

Roman Yaremchuk
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Yaremchuk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Yaremchuk See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Dane Shinault
October 4, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
December 8, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 29, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
September 28, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 2, 2021