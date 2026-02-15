Roman Yaremchuk News: Bench option
Yaremchuk (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Nice.
Yaremchuk was likely to make his debut Sunday and is with the team after raising his fitness levels. He will now push for a starting role in the coming matches, although his chances of making the team will be hurt a bit once Endrick returns from suspension and Afonso Moreira (hamstring) is fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Yaremchuk See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksOctober 4, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksDecember 8, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksSeptember 29, 2021
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsSeptember 28, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final PicksJuly 2, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Yaremchuk See More