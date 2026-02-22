Roman Yaremchuk News: Gets assist off the bench

Yaremchuk assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Strasbourg.

The forward helped Lyon get a goal off the bench but it was largely a lackluster effort from him in this defeat. Yaremchuk could see more playing time if Lyon need a spark against Marseille, a team which trying to catch them in the standings and has scored 48 times in Ligue 1 play.