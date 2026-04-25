Roman Yaremchuk News: Nets brace in win
Yaremchuk scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over AJ Auxerre.
Yaremchuk was awesome in this game with two goals, including what would end up being the deciding score. The forward has been one of Lyon's best threats going forward and he should be a focal point against Rennes, a team which has let in 41 goals through 30 domestic contests.
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