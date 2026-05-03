Roman Yaremchuk News: Remains in form
Yaremchuk scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal) and creating a chance during Sunday's 4-2 win over Rennes.
Yaremchuk found the back of the net in the 37th minute scoring Lyon's first goal of the match. The forward is in excellent form at the moment with four goals, 10 shots and three chances created over his last three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Yaremchuk See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksOctober 4, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksDecember 8, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksSeptember 29, 2021
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsSeptember 28, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final PicksJuly 2, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Yaremchuk See More