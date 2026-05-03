Roman Yaremchuk headshot

Roman Yaremchuk News: Remains in form

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Yaremchuk scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal) and creating a chance during Sunday's 4-2 win over Rennes.

Yaremchuk found the back of the net in the 37th minute scoring Lyon's first goal of the match. The forward is in excellent form at the moment with four goals, 10 shots and three chances created over his last three starts.

Roman Yaremchuk
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Yaremchuk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Yaremchuk See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Dane Shinault
October 4, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
December 8, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 29, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
September 28, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 2, 2021