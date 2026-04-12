Roman Yaremchuk News: Scores in win
Yaremchuk scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win over Lorient.
Yaremchuk was aggressive in this game with five shots and was rewarded with a goal. The forward is unlikely to replicate this effort when he faces PSG, the best team in Ligue 1. PSG have only allowed 23 goals through 27 Ligue 1 games.
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