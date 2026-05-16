Romano Floriani Mussolini Injury: Fit for Udinese meeting

Floriani Mussolini (undisclosed) has made Cremonese's squad list to face Udinese on Sunday.

Floriani Mussolini will return after dealing with a muscular ailment and will be in the mix at multiple positions with Tommaso Barbieri, Alessio Zerbin, Filippo Terracciano and Giuseppe Pezzella (lower leg). He had started in four games in a row before the hiccup, tallying at least one tackle in each of them, amassing eight (four won) and adding one assist, one key pass and six crosses (zero accurate) over that span.