Romano Floriani Mussolini headshot

Romano Floriani Mussolini Injury: Ruled out for Roma fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Floriani Mussolini hasn't been selected for Sunday's clash against Roma because of muscle fatigue, Cremonese relayed.

Floriani Mussolini picked up an ailment in training and will try to recover for next Sunday's match versus Milan. He has mostly operated as a super-sub. Giuseppe Pezzella, Tommaso Barbieri and Alessio Zerbin will be the top options on the wings without him.

Romano Floriani Mussolini
Cremonese
