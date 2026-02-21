Romano Floriani Mussolini Injury: Ruled out for Roma fixture
Floriani Mussolini hasn't been selected for Sunday's clash against Roma because of muscle fatigue, Cremonese relayed.
Floriani Mussolini picked up an ailment in training and will try to recover for next Sunday's match versus Milan. He has mostly operated as a super-sub. Giuseppe Pezzella, Tommaso Barbieri and Alessio Zerbin will be the top options on the wings without him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now