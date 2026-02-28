Romano Floriani Mussolini Injury: Selected for Milan match
Floriani Mussolini (thigh) will be available for Sunday's game versus Milan.
Floriani Mussolini will return after skipping one fixture because of a muscular ailment and will provide depth on both flanks as he's done in the last couple of months, starting once in his last six appearances and recording two chances created, four crosses (zero accurate) and seven tackles (four won).
