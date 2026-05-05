Romano Floriani Mussolini News: Collects assist versus Lazio
Floriani Mussolini assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Lazio.
Floriani Mussolini fed Federico Bonazzoli before a successful effort from midrange, notching his maiden helper. He has started in four matches in a row, tallying at least one tackle in each of them, totaling eight (five won) and logging one key pass, six crosses (zero accurate) and two clearances over that span.
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