Romano Floriani Mussolini News: Collects assist versus Lazio

Floriani Mussolini assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Lazio.

Floriani Mussolini fed Federico Bonazzoli before a successful effort from midrange, notching his maiden helper. He has started in four matches in a row, tallying at least one tackle in each of them, totaling eight (five won) and logging one key pass, six crosses (zero accurate) and two clearances over that span.