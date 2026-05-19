Romano Floriani Mussolini News: Makes cameo in Udinese game

Floriani Mussolini (undisclosed) had one inaccurate cross and one clearance in 30 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Floriani Mussolini was eased off the bench and didn't produce after missing one tilt because of a muscular ailment. He'll compete with Tommaso Barbieri to start versus Como on Sunday. He has assisted once and tallied one key pass, seven crosses (zero accurate) and three clearances in his last five showings (four starts). He snapped a four-game streak with at least one tackle in this one.