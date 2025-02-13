Fantasy Soccer
Romano Schmid headshot

Romano Schmid Injury: Back on training pitch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Schmid (strain) was unavailable for Friday's match against Bayern because of muscular problems, but he returned to the training pitch on Wednesday, according to the club.

Schmid was absent from Friday's match due to muscle problems but seems to have fully recovered, as he participated in normal team training on Wednesday. He is expected to be available for Sunday's game against Hoffenheim.

Romano Schmid
Werder Bremen
