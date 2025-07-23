Romano Schmid Injury: Trains individually indoors

Schmid is dealing with muscular problems and is training individually indoors on Wednesday, the club announced.

Schmid is dealing with muscular problems and was unable to train with the rest of his teammates on Wednesday at the Zillertal training camp. The attacking midfielder was seen working individually indoors at the hotel while the rest of the squad trained on the pitch Wednesday morning. It is still unclear how serious the issue is, but the club will hope to have him back as soon as possible given recent injury setbacks and Schmid's key role as a regular starter in Bremen's midfield when healthy.