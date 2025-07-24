Romano Schmid Injury: Trains with group

Schmid (strain) has returned to team training on grass, according to his club.

Schmid looks to already be back in the saddle after he was dealt a slight muscle injury, with the issues appearing to be minor after he was already training with the team the next day. This should leave him in a position to see a return soon, likely featuring in another friendly. He will hope for that to come soon, but won't rush it, with the season around a month from starting.