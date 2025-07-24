Menu
Romano Schmid Injury: Trains with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Schmid (strain) has returned to team training on grass, according to his club.

Schmid looks to already be back in the saddle after he was dealt a slight muscle injury, with the issues appearing to be minor after he was already training with the team the next day. This should leave him in a position to see a return soon, likely featuring in another friendly. He will hope for that to come soon, but won't rush it, with the season around a month from starting.

Romano Schmid
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
