Romano Schmid headshot

Romano Schmid News: Assists from cross in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Schmid assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (four accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against FC Heidenheim.

Schmid's cross to the back post cross Saturday assisted the fixture's opening goal in Werder Bremen's convincing 2-0 win over Heidenheim. The attacker matched a team-high with four cross attempts (four accurate) and created a team-best four chances. The assist was Schmid's sixth of the season and first since mid-January.

Romano Schmid
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romano Schmid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romano Schmid See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023