Romano Schmid News: Assists from cross in win

Schmid assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (four accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against FC Heidenheim.

Schmid's cross to the back post cross Saturday assisted the fixture's opening goal in Werder Bremen's convincing 2-0 win over Heidenheim. The attacker matched a team-high with four cross attempts (four accurate) and created a team-best four chances. The assist was Schmid's sixth of the season and first since mid-January.