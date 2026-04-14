Romano Schmid News: Converts penalty

Schmid scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-1 loss against 1. FC Koln.

Schmid notched his first goal since September when he converted a penalty Sunday in Werder Bremen's 3-1 home defeat to FC Koln. In addition to his goal, the midfielder contributed one interception and two clearances to the defensive effort across his 90 minutes of play. Schmid has been named to the starting XI in each of Werder Bremen's 29 Bundesliga fixtures.