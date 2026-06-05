Romano Schmid News: Creative spark for Austria

Schmid has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to provide the creative attacking threat from the right flank that gives Austria a different dimension.

Schmid ended the season having been one of Werder Bremen's most consistent performers, contributing four goals and eight assists across 34 Bundesliga appearances in 2,993 minutes in a campaign that underlined his importance to the Bremen attack to avoid relegation in the final months of the season. The attacking midfielder brings technical quality, creativity and the energy to press from the front that makes him a perfect fit for coach Rangnick's system, and his ability to contribute goals and assists gives Austria an option capable of being decisive in tight games. Schmid heads into the World Cup as one of Austria's most exciting and dynamic attacking options and a player who could be central to their ability to advance beyond the group stage.