Romano Schmid News: Fires two shots
Schmid took two shots (one on goal), crossed twice (one accurate) and created a chance during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Mainz.
Schmid was held off the scoresheet but tied for the team-high with his two shots in the defeat. The match broke a streak of two straight matches with an assist as Schmid has combined for seven shots, seven chances created and nine crosses over his last three appearances.
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