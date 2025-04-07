Romano Schmid News: Goal, assist in win

Schmid scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schmid scored and assisted during Saturday's win, putting together an excellent showing from attacking midfield. Schmid was able to find space every time he got on the ball and created a plethora of chances. It was a brilliant showing and with some better finishing ahead of him Schmid could have had an even bigger day.