Romano Schmid News: Leader in chances created, blocks
Schmid crossed twice (one accurate), created three chances and blocked two shots during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Stuttgart.
Schmid was held off the scoresheet but led Bremen in both chances created and blocks during the draw. The attacker has two goal involvements, five shots, eight chances created and nine crosses over his last three appearances.
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