Romano Schmid News: Leads match in crosses

Schmid had one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Hoffenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Schmid saw a solid match, one of the few bright signs in Bremen's loss Sunday. He would lead the match in crosses with 11, also adding one shot and three chances created. However, he has gone without a goal contribution in his past four outings, with four in 21 appearances this season.