Romano Schmid News: Opens the scoring early

Schmid scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal), crossing four times (three accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Leverkusen.

Schmid found the back of the net in the seventh minute, opening the scoring in the match while leading Bremen in crosses and chances created. The goal was the first since October for Schmid who has combined for three shots, eight chances created and 26 crosses over his last three starts.