Romano Schmid headshot

Romano Schmid News: Prevents clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Schmid scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal), crossing six times (three accurate) and creating four chances during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Augsburg.

Schmid found the back of the net in the 64th minute scoring Bremen's lone goal while leading the team in chances created. The attacker has combined for two goal involvements, six shots, 12 chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.

Romano Schmid
Werder Bremen
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