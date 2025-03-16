Romano Schmid News: Scores again

Schmid scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Monchengladbach.

Schmid scored for a second consecutive game as he buried a free kick in the 38th minute of action. The goal marked his third in 24 appearances on the season, while this was also the fifth time he recorded at least three shots in a match. Additionally, this was the fourth time on the campaign that he accounted for at least five chances created.