Romano Schmid News: Sets up goal on Sunday
Schmid assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Union Berlin.
Schmid started the game on the left flank and smartly set up Marco Grull in the 66th minute. Schmid also recorded 49 passes. He has now assisted in back-to-back games and is up to seven assists for the campaign.
