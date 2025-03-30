Fantasy Soccer
Romano Schmid headshot

Romano Schmid News: Seven crosses, two accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 6:23pm

Schmid registered two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel.

Schmid was unable to create a three-game streak of goals scored, but he continued his excellence somewhat, carrying over form from outside the penalty box and on the flank. For March, despite zero assists, he finished the month with 22 crosses (nine accurate).

Romano Schmid
Werder Bremen
