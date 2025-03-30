Romano Schmid News: Seven crosses, two accurate
Schmid registered two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel.
Schmid was unable to create a three-game streak of goals scored, but he continued his excellence somewhat, carrying over form from outside the penalty box and on the flank. For March, despite zero assists, he finished the month with 22 crosses (nine accurate).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now