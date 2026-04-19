Romano Schmid headshot

Romano Schmid News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Schmid assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Hamburger SV.

Schmid recorded an assist to help get one of the three goals scored for the team. He's scored once with three assist in the last seven appearances, putting him at three goals with eight assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances.

Romano Schmid
Werder Bremen
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